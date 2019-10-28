Forest Service to burn slash piles

The Pagosa Ranger District is planning to burn slash piles in the following locations: Turkey Springs (FSR No. 629), Cabazon Canyon (Forest Service land adjacent to Archuleta County Road 917) and Colo. 151 area north of Southern Ute land. Operations may begin this week and will continue as long as conditions allow. The piles consist of thinning slash from hazardous fuels reduction projects. These areas were targeted to reduce wildfire hazards to nearby private residences and other infrastructure. The piles will only be burned when there is sufficient precipitation to prevent fire creep.

For additional information, please contact the Pagosa Ranger District (970) 264-1541.

Smoke from wildfires and prescribed fires may affect your health. For more information, please go to: https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/wood-smoke-and-health .

The Rio Grande National Forest



The Rio Grande National Forest plans to burn numerous piles of woody debris in timber sale and thinning project areas on the Rio Grande National Forest as conditions allow. The burn areas include:

The Pool Table area north of South Fork.

The Moon Pass area west of La Garita.

The Cumbres Pass area southwest of Horca.

Burning will be deferred on a limited number of slash piles to allow firewood removal prior to burning – for more information on firewood gathering opportunities, please contact your local ranger district office.

The piles will be burned when there is sufficient snow cover to prevent them from spreading. Smoke from these pile burns may be visible for several days.

For more information concerning the planned pile burning, contact the Rio Grande National Forest Supervisor’s Office at (719) 852-5941.

