Forest Service appeals federal judge’s decision on Village at Wolf Creek

By Jonathan Romeo

Durango Herald Staff Writer

The U.S. Forest Service will appeal a federal court ruling that the agency acted “contrary to law” in approving a land exchange that would green-light a resort on Wolf Creek Pass.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: News, Village at Wolf Creek