Forest Service appeals federal judge’s decision on Village at Wolf Creek

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
By Jonathan Romeo
Durango Herald Staff Writer
The U.S. Forest Service will appeal a federal court ruling that the agency acted “contrary to law” in approving a land exchange that would green-light a resort on Wolf Creek Pass.
The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.
Follow these topics: News, Village at Wolf Creek