For nation’s sake

Dear Editor:

It is indeed troubling to read some letters that try to spin, splice/edit or flat-out utter things that are false about our current president. Sure Trump isn’t perfect but neither were Obama, “W” Bush or Clinton. They all screwed up big-time here and there.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Letters to the Editor, Opinion