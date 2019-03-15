Footloose the Musical

Some of the cast of Pagosa Springs High School’s production of “Footloose the Musical!” take a break from rehearsal time to pose for a photo. Footloose opens next week for five nights, March 19-23, at 7 p.m. Tickets at the door are $10. The show was first performed in 2003 under the direction of Lisa Hartley and Dale Johnson. We are excited for this encore performance. “Footloose” will be accompanied by a live pit band led by Dan Burch. Come dance in the aisles with us. In the front row, left to right, are: Vinnie Carranza, Maya Nasralla, KC Yeneza, Cade Cowan, Antonia Bussoli, Grace Thompson, Allora Leonard and Hayden Kiker. Back row, left to right, are: Hunter Smith, Kaeden Thomas, Emma Happ, Anika Thomas, Olivia Craig, Hunter Swinehart, Ethan Mazur and Griffin Grose.

Follow these topics: Arts & Entertainment, Theater, Top Stories