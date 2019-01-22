‘Footloose’ sees record audition turnout

Photo courtesy Dale Johnson
Several hopefuls await their turn to audition for the Pagosa Springs High School spring musical, “Footloose.” Shown left to right, are Hayden Kiker, Ethan Mazur, Anika Thomas, Antonia Bussoli, Gavin Kiker and Hunter Smith.

By Dale Johnson
Special to The PREVIEW
There was a record turnout of 63 Pagosa Springs High School student performers who auditioned for the high school spring musical, “Footloose,” this week.
It will open the end of March.
The music and theater department spent two days with students as they sang, danced and acted on stage in search of a role in the production.
“Footloose” will be directed by Dale Johnson, with music direction by Dan Burch, accompanist and vocals coach Venita Burch and vocals coach Dale Scrivener.

Email, RSS Follow
This story was posted on January 22, 2019.