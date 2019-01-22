‘Footloose’ sees record audition turnout

By Dale Johnson

Special to The PREVIEW

There was a record turnout of 63 Pagosa Springs High School student performers who auditioned for the high school spring musical, “Footloose,” this week.

It will open the end of March.

The music and theater department spent two days with students as they sang, danced and acted on stage in search of a role in the production.

“Footloose” will be directed by Dale Johnson, with music direction by Dan Burch, accompanist and vocals coach Venita Burch and vocals coach Dale Scrivener.

