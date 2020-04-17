Food pantry updates in Archuleta County

By John Finefrock

Staff Writer

Food pantries in Archuleta County remain open, but supplies are lower than normal due to the demand caused by issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most local food pantries who spoke with The SUN for this article suggest donating food, money or other supplies to local food pantries to help sustain the increased demand.

Food pantries

• St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church at 225 S. Pagosa Blvd. is operating its food pantry on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participants will receive curbside service.

Local residents can donate food in barrels on the side of Parish Hall.

Food donations are accepted from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every weekday except for Thursday.

• Community United Methodist Church at 434 Lewis St. is running its food pantry on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon. These hours are listed as temporary and subject to change in the future. The pantry is operating as a curbside service.

• Amazing Grace Community Church at 77 Navajo Circle in Aspen Springs operates its food pantry on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sunday during the same hours. Curbside service is available.

• Loaves and Fishes at 451 Lewis St. offers free lunch on Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Because of COVID-19, the lunch is now carryout only.

• John Paul II Catholic Church at 353 S. Pagosa Blvd is offering a food pantry on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon with curbside service only. Food donations are accepted just inside the church.

• Restoration Fellowship Church at 264 Village Drive has a food pantry on Sundays from noon to 1:30 p.m.

The church also has a food distribution program that is separate from the food pantry, a government program called TEFAP that occurs every third Monday of the month between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Restoration Fellowship’s food pantry offerings are by appointment only.

• TARA Community Center in Arboles runs a drive-thru food pantry on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon.

Residents can also call Susan at 883-0017 to set up a delivery or a separate pick-up time.

Wilderness Journeys is also working with local food pantries to coordinate some food delivery, but suggested that local residents contact their local food pantry, and not Wilderness Journeys directly, to set up the details.

Some local businesses that are also accepting food donations to the local food bank are the uptown UPS Store and Pagosa Brewing.

Diapers and baby formula

• Aspire Medical Services and Education at 602 S. 8th St. has diapers and formula to give to those in need.

Aspire is also accepting donations of diapers, and formula that is not expired.

Generally, Aspire is open Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., but call first at 264-5963 to schedule a pickup for baby supplies.

