‘Fly Me to the Moon’ mystery box party to benefit Aspire

By Marcy Mitchell

Special to The PREVIEW

Aspire Medical Services and Education invites the Pagosa Springs community to fill its Valentine’s Day with romance and mystery.

At 6 p.m. on Feb. 14, Aspire will host its inaugural “Fly Me to the Moon Valentine’s Night Mystery Box Party” at the Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association Clubhouse on 230 Port Ave.

Each $75 ticket includes delicious and unique food stations, desserts, a drink ticket, dancing and live music by our own Pagosa crooner, Bob Hemenger. Tickets are on sale at: http://aspirepagosa.org/valentines-night-party.

As part of the evening fun, Aspire will also sell mystery boxes that contain a prize in each box. One of the boxes contains the ultimate golden ticket and if you are the lucky winner, you will get to choose one out of four paid trip selections which includes airfare, lodging at a luxury resort and more.:

• Punta Cana, Dominican Republic: Four nights at a resort with airfare for two.

• Lake Louise, Alberta, Canada: Three nights at a luxury hotel with airfare for two.

• New York, New York: Three-night stay at a luxury hotel, Broadway tickets and airfare for two.

• Sonoma Coast/Napa Valley, Calif.: Four nights at two luxury retreats including private wine tasting and airfare for two.

Mystery boxes are $25/box or five for $100. In addition, several other amazing prizes will be in the boxes. Everyone will win something.

All proceeds from the event will benefit Aspire’s affordable prenatal care program and parenting classes. Aspire currently provides services to more than 80 percent of all pregnant women in Archuleta County which include pregnancy tests, early ultrasounds, prenatal care, prenatal and parenting education and STI/STD testing and treatment.

Over the past two years, our prenatal clinic has helped lower the preterm birth rate and low birth rate percentage in our area by allowing disadvantaged women to see a quality medical doctor for prenatal care up to 36 weeks. The rate of low birth weight for babies born to our prenatal care clients in the last 12 months is only at 5.8 percent compared to a state average of 8 percent.

In addition, Aspire offers free childbirth, prenatal and parenting education to all parents of children age zero to 3. Aspire’s goal is to help all children zero to 3 years of age thrive physically, emotionally and socially during the most pivotal stage of development.

For more information, visit http://aspirepagosa.org/valentines-night-party, or contact Kristi Smith at development@aspirepagosa.org or call 264-5963.

