Fly-fishing lessons, free legal clinic and music club for adults

We have three special free events for adults to highlight for this coming week:
• Our wildly popular fly-fishing class is back — but note that registration is required in person or by phone to your library at 264-2209.
Mark will provide classroom instruction on Tuesday, July 10, from 9 to 11 a.m. Demos and casting practice take place at Yamaguchi Park on Thursday, July 12, from 9 to 11 a.m. Please bring your own equipment if you have it. An optional field trip to the river will take place on Saturday, July 14.
• To celebrate this year’s Summer Reading Program theme, Libraries Rock, your library is hosting a music club next Thursday, July 12, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. where you can come to talk music with others. It’s like a book club except you listen to music and talk about your favorite artists, albums and songs. Light refreshments and beverages will be served.
• Next Friday, July 13, from 2 to 3 p.m., a free legal clinic for parties who have no attorney will take place via computer link. Volunteer attorneys will answer questions, help fill out forms, and explain the process and procedure for legal issues in the areas of family law, civil litigation, property tax, probate law, collections, appeals, landlord-tenant law, veterans benefits and civil protection orders. Please check in at the registration desk. This clinic takes place the second Friday of every month.
Friends of the Library book sale
One of the most popular events of the summer — the Friends of the Library book sale — will take place on Aug. 10 and 11.
Friday’s potluck and preview sale for members starts at 5 p.m. The Saturday sale for the public runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., an hour longer than last year, and unsold items will be marked down to half price in the afternoon.
Watch for more details as the date gets closer, and be sure to mark your calendars now so you don’t miss it.
Summer Reading
Program underway
The free Summer Reading Program for all ages is on now through July 27. Sign up at the desk or register from home on our website to get started and pick up (or print out) your first bingo cards.
You will receive a free book each time you turn in a completed bingo sheet, and kids also will have the option of getting a small toy out of our treasure chest.
Completing bingo sheets also enters you into the drawing for our grand prizes that will be awarded for each age group at our closing Summer Reading party on July 27 from 4:30 to 6 p.m., when everyone will enjoy live music, food and crafts. Note that you must be present at the party to win a prize.
SR Club for kids
Every Friday we’ll have fun Summer Reading Club events for kids from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
On July 6 you’ll design your own pet rocks. On July 13 you’ll have fun with rockin’ games. On July 20 you’ll create a sand art masterpiece.
Read to a therapy
dog Saturday
Saturday, July 7, from 11 a.m. to noon, youngsters from kindergarten through fifth grades are invited to share their favorite books with Hondo, a therapy dog who loves listening to stories, at a free Paws to Read session. This is a great way for beginning readers to build confidence.
Tween gaming
Free gaming for those in the fourth through eighth grades is Monday, July 9, from 4 to 5 p.m. Enjoy Xbox 360 Kinect, Wii and snacks.
Book club for adults
Our free book club for adults meets the second Tuesday of each month from 2 to 3 p.m. to discuss alternating fiction and nonfiction titles.
On July 10, we will discuss “The Life We Bury” by Allen Eskens. Stop by to pick up a copy. Light snacks and beverages will be served. No registration is required.
Teen gaming
Free teen gaming happens on Tuesdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m. for teens in the seventh through 12th grades. Enjoy Xbox 360 Kinect, Wii and snacks.
Teen role-playing game
The free role-playing game for seventh- through 12th-graders takes place Wednesday, July 11, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Use your imagination to go on adventures and battle monsters. You can join this group any time.
Spanish instruction
Join us for this free basic course next Wednesday, July 11, from 4 to 5 p.m. to improve your ability to speak and understand Spanish. We will be starting from the beginning.
Rock painting
Fourth- through 12th-graders are invited to stop by the library to paint some rocks next Thursday, July 12, from 4 to 5 p.m.
Adult education
summer schedule
Our free PALS (Pagosa Adult Learning Services) is operating on a summer schedule — from 2 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays. Come to your library to get help with high school equivalency, GED, college prep, financial aid, tutoring and more.
Tech sessions
Drop in with your technology questions on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from 2 to 4 p.m. Note there is no Tech Time today, July 5.
Computer/technology classes
Join us on alternate Mondays and Thursdays from 1 to 2 p.m. for free sessions to learn a technology skill or application. July 12 is Windows 10. July 16 is creating resumes on Microsoft Word. July 26 is saving photos to the cloud using a variety of online platforms. July 30 is Google maps.
Family storytimes
Every Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10 a.m., join us for free great stories, fun songs and plenty of reasons to get up and move. This is an excellent way for babies, toddlers and youngsters of all ages to have fun while building the skills they need to become independent readers.
Activities calendars
To be sure you don’t miss any of the free Summer Reading Program events and other activities available to you and your families at your library, we encourage you to pick up a copy of the events calendar each month. There are three versions — kids, tweens/teens and adults.
DVDs
“Masters of Photography” is part of the National Geographic Great Courses series. “Charged” is a survival and love story about a man shocked by 2,400 volts of electricity. “Lilo and Stitch” is a Disney animated adventure. “Inspector Lewis” is the pilot and complete first season of this PBS Masterpiece Mystery.
CDs
“What Einstein Got Wrong” and “Why You Are Who You Are: Investigations into Human Personality” are part of the Great Courses science series. “American Military History: From Colonials to Counterinsurgents” analyzes more than two centuries of American wars. “Spanish” is the Pimsleur Express instruction with 13 interactive conversations.
Mysteries and thrillers
“The Perfect Couple” by Elin Hilderbrand begins when a body is found just hours before a wedding. “Bring Me Back” by B.A. Paris is a psychological suspense story.
Other novels
“The Skaar Invasion” by Terry Brooks is the second book of the four-part conclusion to the Shannara fantasy series.
How-to and self-help
“Ten Arguments for Deleting Your Social Media Accounts Right Now” by virtual reality pioneer Jaron Lanier offers reasons for you to leave your online platforms. “Ageless Brain” from the editors of Prevention magazine offers tips to help you think faster, remember more and stay sharper. “The Drought-Resilient Farm” by Dale Strickler is a guide to keep water in your soil and help your plants and livestock access it. “Backpacker Hidden Gems” by Maren Horjus describes 100 undiscovered hikes in America.
Other nonfiction
“The Book of Enoch” is an ancient Jewish religious work attributed to the great-grandfather of Noah, but it is not included in the Bible. “The Faith of Dolly Parton” by Dudley Delffs documents how her faith has inspired her — and the author — throughout her life. “Famous Father Girl” by Jamie Bernstein is the memoir of Leonard Bernstein’s daughter. “The Right Answer” by U.S. Congressman John K. Delaney is a call for bipartisan action, entrepreneurial action and a renewed commitment to American values.
Downloadable e-books
Current New York Times bestseller downloadable e-books are being added regularly to our free 3M Cloud Library. Access them by clicking on the 3M Cloud Library icon on the home page of our website. While there, browse through a multitude of other adult, juvenile and children’s books, both bestsellers and classics in many genres.
Downloadable films
For your viewing pleasure, we offer IndieFlix, a free streaming movie service that gives you unlimited access to more than 7,500 award-winning and popular independent shorts, feature films and documentaries from more than 50 countries — on your device, PC or Mac, with no apps needed.
Access IndieFlix through the Downloadable Content icon on the library’s website. Use “Quick Pick,” the discovery tool that lets you sample movies like you would music.
Thanks to our donors
For books and materials this week, we thank our anonymous donors.
Quotable quote
“Getting old, I am delighted to report, is not a prescription for acting old.” — From “Keep Moving and Other Tips and Truths about Aging,” a memoir by show business legend Dick Van Dyke.
Website
For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at https://pagosalibrary.org.
