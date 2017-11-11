Flutist Kathy Wadenpfuhl to play for Sunday Night Unplugged

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
By Sally Neel
Special to The PREVIEW
This Sunday, Nov. 12, at 5 p.m., Sunday Night Unplugged will feature local flutist Kathy Wadenpfuhl, who will offer her musical talents to enhance this monthly service of meditation.
Pianist Sally Neel will serve as Wadenpfuhl’s accompanist for the evening.
St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, located at 225 S. Pagosa Blvd., hosts this monthly oasis of beautiful music, silence, readings and prayers. It is a time for meditation and quiet contemplation and is open to the public free of charge. This month’s theme will be Thanksgiving, with special readings and prayers centered on giving thanks.
Wadenpfuhl came by her musical talent naturally, growing up in the midst of a very talented family. Her father conducted award-winning bands in Texas for 33 years. Her mother was a choir and band director, as well as an accomplished pianist. Likewise, her older brother directed award-winning bands in Texas for 32 years. Another brother, now deceased, played French horn with the Boston Symphony Orchestra for 24 years.
So, it was only natural that she should follow the family’s strong musical path. As a Texas band director, her bands received superior ratings and were state finalists on three occasions. She taught flute at Lamar University for 20 years and also maintained a private studio. Her students were recognized both statewide and nationally.
Wadenpfuhl moved to Pagosa Springs from the Houston, Texas, area, bringing her talents as a flutist, singer and director to numerous local musical groups. She serves on the board and is a member of the Pagosa Springs Community Band. She also offers her talents to Curtain Up Pagosa’s pit orchestras and to her church’s music ministry at St. Patrick’s.
Recently, she organized the highly acclaimed summer concert by the Baylor Brass Ensemble. She is currently coordinating the upcoming Heralds of Christmas concerts at St. Patrick’s on Dec. 17 at 3 p.m. and Dec. 18 at 7 p.m.
“Our community and our church are most fortunate to enjoy the talents of Kathy Wadenpfuhl,” said Fr. Doug Neel, rector of St. Patrick’s. “Kathy has shown her strong commitment to the advancement of the arts in our community in many ways. Her skills as a flutist, as a director and as an organizer is a tremendous asset to all of us who love beautiful music and benefit from her considerable talents.”
The public is invited to attend Sunday Night Unplugged free of charge.
Follow these topics: Arts & Entertainment, Lifestyle, Music, Religion, Top Stories, Updates