Flu activity remains lower than normal across state, nation

By Randi Pierce

Staff Writer

The number of influenza cases remains lower than normal, according to federal, state and local health agencies.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Weekly U.S. Influenza Surveillance Report, seasonal influenza activity remained lower than usual through the week ending Dec. 19.

“The number of influenza positives reported by public health labs remains much lower than normal despite a higher than normal number of tests performed,” the report website states.

Colorado, too, is seeing little flu activity.

“Flu activity in Colorado is very low,” Brian Devine, San Juan Basin Health’s environmental health director, wrote in an email to The SUN.

The Colorado Department of Health and Environment’s flu data states that there has been sporadic geographic spread in Colorado, with 14 hospitalizations reported to the CDPHE through the week ending Dec. 26 and no new hospitalizations in the last week.

For SJBPH, which covers Archuleta and La Plata counties, influenza surveillance for the season officially began on Sept. 27 and will run through May 22, Devine explained.

“This includes 6 medical facilities who submit the number of flu tests performed and how many are positive,” he wrote.

For Sept. 27 through Dec. 26, 203 flu tests were reported, Devine noted, with three tests being positive.

All three positives, he indicated, were for influenza B.

The CDC and CDPHE have not identified a predominant strain this season.

No La Plata County or Archuleta County residents have been hospitalized with the flu, Devine wrote.