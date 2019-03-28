FLC Lifelong Learning topic: ‘The Quantum Mechanics of Music’

By Janice Sheftel

Special to The PREVIEW

“The Quantum Mechanics of Music” will be the Lifelong Learning topic of Fort Lewis College (FLC) Assistant Professor of Chemistry Michael Grubb on April 4 in Room 130, Noble Hall, FLC.

Grubb will address the strange and unique microscopic world of quantum mechanics in layman’s terms. He will illuminate how the physics of waves connects to the world of musical instruments.

Grubb teaches thermodynamics, chemical kinetics and quantum mechanics — and organizes FLC’s annual Science Open House for area students and their families.

