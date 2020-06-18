Flag ceremony and flyover set for Fourth of July

By Richard Walker

American Legion Post 108

American Legion Post 108 announces a Fourth of July ceremony at the Legion Post building and Town Park.

A flag ceremony includes the raising of the colors to a trumpet salute and a prayer for our fallen warriors, our flag and our country. This will be followed by the retiring of the colors with a bugle call of “Taps” and then a rifle salute by the Post Honor Guard on the footbridge over the San Juan River and a flyover by the San Juan Squadron aircraft.

The ceremony will commence at 10 a.m.

The public is encouraged to attend and we respectfully request that attendees wear masks and practice social distancing as prescribed by the governor.

We hope to see you there on the Fourth of July at 10 a.m. Come early for the best viewing opportunities.