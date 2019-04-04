Fish Fry

There was a great turnout for the annual Lenten fish fry hosted by the Knights of Columbus Friday evening. People who showed up early were treated to a delicious sample of salmon chowder. Each week during Lent, the Knight of Columbus offer a fish dinner at the Parish Hall on Lewis Street. The event takes place each Friday through April 12 from 5 to 7 p.m. Proceeds from the event go to local charitable programs.

