First San Juan Sounds Outdoor Concert set for July 1

By Roberta Tolan

Special to The PREVIEW

The Geothermal Greenhouse Partnership (GGP) is sponsoring the inaugural San Juan Sounds Concert on July 1 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the outdoor amphitheater in Centennial Park.

Featuring Hello Dollface, an eclectic and high-energy band from Durango, this band will kick off the holiday week with exciting music and dance overlooking the San Juan River in the best musical venue in the Four Corners region.

Enjoy a beautiful evening under the stars and along the river while listening to fantastic live music and a tour of the new GGP Education Dome. Tickets are only $30 per person with proceeds supporting the build-out of the Geothermal Greenhouse Park.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance at the GGP website at pagosagreen.org, EXIT Realty or the Pagosa Springs Area Chamber of Commerce. The area will open at 6 p.m. with music starting at 7 p.m. Enjoy the seating in the GGP amphitheater or bring your own lawn chair for personal seating and come early and purchase a beer, wine and brat served by our local Morning Rotary. Club

There’s no better way to kick off the Fourth of July holiday than with this exciting live music performance, so mark your calendars today for July 1 from 6 to 10 p.m. and plan on bringing your house guests, family and friends to this fantastic outdoor concert.

