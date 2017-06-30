First San Juan Sounds concert July 1 at GGP amphitheater

- News
By Roberta Tolan
Special to The PREVIEW
The First San Juan Sounds outdoor concert benefiting the Geothermal Greenhouse Partnership is this Saturday, July 1, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the fabulous GGP outdoor amphitheater in Centennial Park.
Featuring the popular band Hello, Dollface — just back from their east coast tour — this concert is the perfect way to start the Fourth of July festivities.
Tickets are $30 per person with proceeds supporting the build-out of the Geothermal Greenhouse Park — the most exciting and innovative project in the area.
The GGP provides Lifelong Learning workshops, youth education and the opportunity to see how food can be grown locally using sustainable gardening practices and renewable energy.
Tickets are available at the door or in advance at pagosagreen.org, or at EXIT Realty and the Pagosa Springs Area Chamber of Commerce. Doors open at 6 p.m. with music starting at 7 p.m., so come early and purchase a beer or wine and brat and tour the Education Dome to see for yourself how this project has blossomed.
Bring a low-back lawn chair or a pad to sit in the GGP amphitheater close to the band. Dancing is encouraged, so be prepared to kick up your heels and enjoy the San Juan Sounds.
