First live, in-person performance on the Community Concert Hall stage since March 2020 set for June 10

By Denise Leslie

Fort Lewis College

The Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College will reopen with a live, in-person concert at 7 p.m. June 10, featuring three internationally renowned songwriters — Thom Chacon, Anthony D’Amato and Daniel Rodriguez — swapping stories and sharing songs throughout the evening to a limited, socially distanced audience and streamed live from the Concert Hall stage.

With an acoustic guitar and a weathered voice, Chacon, the Durango balladeer, breathes life into the characters he creates on paper. Chacon’s delivery, along with his harmonica, is reminiscent of Bob Dylan’s earlier cutting-edge poetry and he readily acknowledges the influence of that legendary musician. He spent his early years in California, arriving in Durango in 2006 and has been a fly-fishing guide almost since the day he set foot on the shores of the Animas River. Chacon has traveled around the world, touring and opening for artists as diverse as Los Lonely Boys, John Hiatt and Robert Cray, playing shows in Thailand and India and Italy.

New York singer-songwriter, D’Amato emerged to international acclaim in 2014 after release of “The Shipwreck from The Shore,” inspired by time spent studying with the Pulitzer Prize-winning Irish poet Paul Muldoon. His album received rave reviews with NPR, inviting D’Amato for a Tiny Desk Concert and lauding that “He writes in the tradition of Bruce Springsteen or Josh Ritter,” and Uncut proclaiming that his songwriting “echoes with early Bob Dylan.” Rolling Stone magazine hailed his writing as “folk music raised on New Jersey grit.” D’Amato has toured throughout the U.S., Europe and Australia, including dates with Ben Folds, Valerie June, Shovels and Rope, The Old 97’s, American Aquarium.

Colorado singer-songwriter and Elephant Revival founding member Rodriguez turns to his acoustic guitar for memorable, melodic hooks to accompany his poetic and contemplative folk songs. Boulder Weekly refers to Rodriguez’s voice as “timeless voice, deep and hearty, weathered but comforting.” With over a decade under his belt as one of the founding members and lead songwriters of the transcendental folk band Elephant Revival, Rodriguez is well-versed in the Americana tour circuit. Rodriguez tours as a solo artist and has shared stages with such acts as Jim James, Gregory Alan Isakov, Mandolin Orange, Josh Ritter, Fruition and John Craigie, and numerous festivals.

Charles Leslie, director of the Community Concert Hall, said he is “incredibly excited to welcome these musicians to the stage and the audience back in to the Concert Hall for a live music experience. During this past year as performing arts centers all over the world are shuttered, we would like thank you [sic] and Fort Lewis College for making this concert possible.”

Tickets went on sale Monday, May 3. They are available at DurangoConcerts.com or by calling (970) 247-7657. Tickets are $25 per person and sold in groups of two or four for in-person seating with livestream access post-concert, and $15 per household for livestreamed concert link only. A private link will be sent to all ticket purchasers two days prior to the event and is valid through midnight on June 15.