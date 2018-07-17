Fire restrictions lowered for unincorporated Archuleta County

- News
The fire restrictions for unincorporated Archuleta County have been lowered, with the county now under Stage 1 restrictions, effective Tuesday afternoon.
The Town of Pagosa Springs remains under Stage 2 restrictions, with the Pagosa Springs Town Council slated to consider amending the town’s fire restrictions on Thursday in a meeting that begins at 5 p.m. at Town Hall.
The San Juan National Forest previously lifted all fire restrictions. All fire restrictions on the Rio Grande National Forest are set to be lifted tomorrow, July 18.
For more information, see Thursday’s edition of The SUN.
