Fire restrictions lifted on San Juan National Forest

By Lorena Williams

San Juan National Forest

The majority of the San Juan National Forest has received measurable rain and snowfall, and fire danger has moderated.

Fire restrictions on the San Juan National Forest were rescinded at 12:01 a.m. on Oct. 28. This means visitors to the forest may have a campfire.

In spite of the rain, snow and increased humidity, San Juan National Forest officials remind visitors to always practice fire safety.

“Forest visitors need to remain diligent and prevent human-caused fire,” said Richard Bustamante, fire staff officer for the San Juan National Forest. “While fire danger has moderated enough to rescind fire restrictions, it doesn’t mean fire danger is completely gone.”

Visitors are encouraged to practice these principles of outdoor fire safety:

• Clear all flammable material within 3 feet of campfire rings.

• Make a fire only if you have a shovel and sufficient water to put it out.

• Never leave a fire unattended.

• Keep fires small and manageable.

• Extinguish fires completely. If it’s too hot to touch, it’s too hot to leave. Every campfire should be put dead out before leaving it.

All offices on the San Juan National Forest are conducting business and providing services virtually. For information on the San Juan National Forest, call 247-4874.