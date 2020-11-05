Fire restrictions lifted

By Clayton Chaney

Staff Writer

In a work session held by the Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners Monday morning, Nov. 2, Director of Emergency Operations Mike Le Roux briefed the commissioners regarding the decision to lift the stage one fire restrictions that have been in effect since Aug. 20.

Le Roux explained that, typically, the county will follow the Forest Service in its decisions to enact or lift burn bans.

The San Juan National Forest lifted its burn ban last Wednesday, Oct. 28.

Le Roux explained that the county sheriff and the Pagosa Fire Protection District (PFPD) decided to keep the restrictions in effect over the weekend to see if any moisture would occur.

Ultimately the decision to enter or exit a fire ban rests with the Archuleta County sheriff.

Le Roux noted another reason for waiting until Monday to lift the ban was to align it with the commissioners’ meeting in order to help make the announcement more publicized.

“We urge everyone to burn responsibly. The fuel is extremely dry, we’re by no means out of the clear yet,” Le Roux said.

A whole summer of drought conditions have led to an abundance of dry fuel throughout the county, Le Roux explained.

Le Roux encouraged the public to “Burn responsibly, get a permit, and keep it within your means.”

Burn permits can be purchased from PFPD station one on North Pagosa Boulevard.