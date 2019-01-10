Fire district starts 24/7 paid staffing

By John Finefrock

Staff Writer

The Pagosa Fire Protection District (PFPD) is receiving funds from the mill levy increase that voters passed in May 2018, allowing PFPD to have 24/7 paid staffing for the first time in history.

