Fire district responds to two structure fires

By Pagosa Fire Protection District

Special to The SUN

The Pagosa Fire Protection District (PFPD) responded to two separate structure fires late last week.

On Oct. 25 at approximately 6:21 a.m., an active structure fire was reported in the 600 block of Eight Mile Mesa Road.

Upon arrival, a scene size-up noted an outbuilding fully involved with a residential structure 25 feet away. Due to the fire activity and conditions, an exterior fire attack was initiated. Protection measures were also implemented on the nearby residential structure.

The PFPD responded with one engine, three water tenders, one brush engine, two chief cars, 10 paid staff members and six volunteers.

The PFPD was on scene for approximately five hours.

The second report of a structure fire occurred on Oct. 26 at approximately 2:52 p.m. in the 13000 block of East U.S. 160.

Upon arrival, the first due engine completed a scene size-up noting a single residential structure with active fire and smoke showing from the interior of the structure. Due to the fire activity and conditions, an exterior fire attack was initiated. Protection measures were also implemented on propane tanks neighboring the active fire.

The PFPD responded with two engines, three water tenders, one brush engine, two chief cars, seven paid staff members and five volunteers. Mutual aid engines from Upper Pine River Fire Protection District and South Fork Fire Department assisted on scene.

The PFPD was on scene for approximately five hours.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries to report on either scene. The origin and cause of the fires is under investigation at this time.

Follow these topics: Fire District, News, Top Stories