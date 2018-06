Fire claims mobile home, land on Pineridge Trail

By Avery Martinez

Staff Writer

A mobile home fell prey to fire around 11 o’clock on the morning of Thursday, June 14, with the fire eventually claiming roughly a quarter acre of land.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Fire District, News