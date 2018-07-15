Fire chief elected as director-at-large to the International Association of Fire Chiefs

- News
Special to The SUN
Pagosa Fire Protection District Chief Randy Larson has been elected to a three-year term as director-at-large to the International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC), Safety, Health and Survival Section.
The Safety, Health, and Survival Section works with the IAFC on health and safety issues including legislation on firefighter cancer and heart issues. They also work with the National Fire Protection Agency in developing standards concerning health and safety.
Larson has worked for the past year on the “Bullying, Harassment and Violence in the Fire Service” task group. He will be presenting at the 2018 Fire Rescue International seminar on the topic as well as working with fire chiefs from around the United States discussing fire service issues and concerns.
