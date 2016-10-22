Fire burns downtown Adobe building, Bear Creek

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
Photos courtesy emergency response crews.
Crews continue to put water on hot spots this morning at the Adobe building and Bear Creek Saloon and Restaurant. The fire started around 1 a.m. this morning.
Water is still limited in some areas of the community.
Follow these topics: News, Top Stories
MamaDawn
October 22, 2016 at 5:33 pm
Our whole family is devastated by this horrible news. Mark Bob and I are hugging you from afar. Bob and Dawn Klein :(