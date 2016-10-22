e edition login button

Fire burns downtown Adobe building, Bear Creek

By Pagosa SUN Online

Photos courtesy emergency response crews.

Crews continue to put water on hot spots this morning at the Adobe building and Bear Creek Saloon and Restaurant. The fire started around 1 a.m. this morning.
Water is still limited in some areas of the community.

 

This story was posted on October 22, 2016.

One Response to Fire burns downtown Adobe building, Bear Creek

  1. MamaDawn

    October 22, 2016 at 5:33 pm

    Our whole family is devastated by this horrible news. Mark Bob and I are hugging you from afar. Bob and Dawn Klein :(