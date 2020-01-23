Fire board approves chief’s contract, discusses $50,000 donation

By John Finefrock

Staff Writer

At its meeting on Jan. 14, the Pagosa Fire Protection District (PFPD) Board of Directors approved a new contract for its chief and discussed a $50,000 donation made to the district in memory of Electra Churchill, who passed away in a structure fire on Oct. 11.

