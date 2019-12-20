Finalists for Archuleta School District superintendent named

By Linda Reed

Special to The SUN

On Thursday, Dec. 19, the Archuleta School District (ASD) Board of Education reviewed applications from seven eligible candidates for the position of superintendent, commencing July 1, 2020.

All applicants were screened by Norm Ridder, consultant with McPherson and Jacobson LLC, the recruitment firm contracted by the board to lead the superintendent search process.

The board selected four finalists from the seven eligible applicants. The four finalists are: Dr. Thomas C. Heald, current interim superintendent, Aspen School District, Aspen; Laura E. Mijares, current assistant superintendent, Archuleta School District 50 Jt. Pagosa Springs; Dr. Kym D. LeBlanc-Esparza, current state director, Rocky Mountain Region, AVID Center, Pueblo; and John W. Pandolfo, current superintendent, Barre Unified Union School District, Barre, Vt.

Candidates will participate in a multiday interview process in Pagosa Springs on Jan. 16 and 17, 2020.

The ASD board plans to make its decision and announcement on Jan. 28, 2020, at a special board meeting.

