Final weekend for ‘Buyer and Cellar’

By Dale Scrivenger

Special to The PREVIEW

New York’s longest-running comedy, “Buyer and Cellar,” played its final performance on July 27, 2014. This week, Thingamajig Theatre Company plays one final weekend and closes its production of “Cellar” starring New York actor Andrew Start on Jan. 29.

The critically acclaimed comedy “Buyer and Cellar” swept the Best of 2013 Theater lists including The New York Times, Associated Press, The Hollywood Reporter, New York Post, New York Daily News and won the 2014 Lucille Lortel Award and 2013 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Solo Production.

“Buyer and Cellar” tells the story of Alex More, a struggling actor in Los Angeles who takes a job working for beloved megastar Barbra Streisand.

Streisand has a mall, with shops and all, in her Malibu mansion’s basement. It’s been compared to an Apple Store designed by your grandmother, complete with frozen yogurt counter, antique “shoppe,” vintage clothing boutique filled with “Gigi” and “Funny Girl” wardrobe pieces, a popcorn machine and, yes, dolls.

One day, the lady herself comes downstairs to play. It feels like real bonding in the basement, but will their relationship ever make it upstairs? “Buyer and Cellar” is an outrageous comedy about the price of fame, the cost of things and the oddest of odd jobs.

“Buyer and Cellar” plays at the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Tickets may be purchased by calling 731-SHOW (7469) or by visiting pagosacenter.org.

