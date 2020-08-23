Final free garden talk of the season set for Aug. 26

By Leslie Wustrack

Pagosa Springs Community Gardeners

The Pagosa Springs Community Garden’s free educational series on gardening will conclude for the season on Aug. 26. Throughout the spring and summer months, renowned expert Ron Chacey has covered all topics related to gardening in the Pagosa Springs area.

On Wednesday, Aug. 26, at 5:30 p.m., Chacey, the eminent regional vegetable grower and an original founder of the Pagosa Springs Community Garden, will present “Wrapping Up Your Garden Beds for Season’s End, Part 2.”

The evening begins with photos of Chacey’s personal garden and a discussion of what he is currently doing in his garden. The talk will then shift to an informal format. Chacey will allow all participants to ask questions and he’ll lead a group discussion about experiences and best practices. Please bring your questions to the webinar.

An avid grower with seven decades plus of experience, Chacey is a believer in trial and error in all areas of gardening. Chacey believes that learning from mistakes is the foundation of successful gardening.

The 5:30 p.m. free gardening talk will be held via Zoom or telephone. To join our email list and receive weekly talk information, please send an email to pagosaspringscommunitygarden@gmail.com. For the Aug. 26 talk, please visit http://www.Facebook.com/PagosaSpringsCommunityGarden or email PagosaSpringsCommunityGarden@gmail.com for easy links to the talks.

The Pagosa Springs Community Garden is located at the end of 5th Street on the San Juan River in downtown Pagosa Springs. Decades old, the garden is on land owned by the Town of Pagosa Springs, and plots are granted to the town’s citizens free of charge. In 2017, the garden was rejuvenated by community volunteers with the assistance of local Pagosa Springs businesses. Raised beds and deer-out fencing were constructed with donated lumber. Soil amendments, fertilizers, seeds, plant starts, tools, hoses and other necessary items are all provided through the generosity of Pagosa Springs businesses. The Town of Pagosa Springs provides free water for the Pagosa Springs Community Garden.

The Pagosa Springs Community Garden is free and open to all. Residents and town visitors are invited to stop by and enjoy the lovely space.