Final 2020 Census mailings arrive in Colorado this month

By Laurie Cipriano

Special to The SUN

Colorado households that received a 2020 Census invitation in the mail and have yet to respond should expect a paper questionnaire in the mail by April 30. Those households can still respond online, by phone or they can return the questionnaire by mail in the enclosed envelope.

It has never been easier to respond to the 2020 Census on your own — all without having to meet a census taker. We encourage Coloradans to respond as soon as possible and make Colorado the state with the highest 2020 Census self-response rate in the nation. Colorado is currently in the 11th spot. Help push Colorado into the top 10 by going to 2020census.gov, calling (844) 330-2020, or returning the paper questionnaire by mail.

To date, 53.3 percent of Colorado households have self-responded to the 2020 Census. The national self-response rate is 49.4 percent.

About the 2020 Census

• The 2020 Census is a short questionnaire that asks about who lives in your household as of April 1.

• The 2020 Census requires counting a diverse and growing population in the United States and the five U.S. territories.

• The 2020 Census is important because it will determine the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives, inform hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding and provide data that will impact communities for the next decade.

• Responding to the 2020 Census is safe and secure. Individual responses are confidential and protected by law.

• Households that have not yet responded should expect to receive a final reminder invitation (postcard) in the mail in early May.

• The Census Bureau is currently taking steps to reactivate field data collection operations after June 1.

• Later this year, the U.S. Census Bureau plans to send census takers to visit households that have not yet responded to the 2020 Census to help them complete questionnaires.

• The current deadline to respond to the 2020 Census is Aug. 14.

Top 2020 Census self-

response rates by state

1. Minnesota, 59.2 percent.

2. Iowa, 55.7 percent.

3. Michigan, 55.7 percent.

4. Nebraska, 55.7 percent.

5. Wisconsin, 55.7 percent.

6. Utah, 55.1 percent.

7. Washington, 55.1 percent.

8. Virginia, 54.6 percent.

9. Kansas, 54.2 percent.

10. Illinois, 53.9 percent.

11. Colorado, 53.3 percent.

