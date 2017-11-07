Film double feature to benefit area veterans’ charities

- News
By Daniel Riojas
Special to The SUN
A film double feature fundraiser will be held to generate donations to support two area nonprofit organizations which honor and support our military veterans.
This event is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 9, at the Liberty Theatre.
The two films to be presented will be “Unbroken,” which starts at 5 p.m., and “Good Morning, Vietnam,” which starts at 8 p.m.
There will be a $10 suggested donation and the funds will be shared equally between Veterans for Veterans of Archuleta County and Volunteers of America, Colorado Branch, Veterans Transitional Housing program.
For more information about this event, call Daniel at 507-1192.
