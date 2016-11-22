Festival of Trees tickets on sale now

- News
Mark your calendars for this year’s Festival of Trees event on Dec. 2.
Tickets are $25 per person; table reservations are also available. Tickets to this event are sold in advance only and can only be purchased at the Ross Aragon Community Center.
Come out for a night of live and silent tree auction, live music, cash bar and hors d’oeuvres. For more information about this one-of-a-kind event, please contact us at 264-4152.
Don’t miss out on this year’s Festival of Trees free public viewing on Dec. 1 from noon to 7 p.m. Come on down and enjoy listening to Christmas music as you wander though many unique Christmas trees.
Hot chocolate, coffee and cookies will also be offered during this wonderful opportunity. This will also be the day to vote on your favorite tree. Voting this year is $1 per vote.
For more information, please contact the Community Center at 264-4152.
