Festival of Trees kicks off with free public viewing today

Special to The PREVIEW

The 12th annual Festival of Trees will kick off this afternoon at the Ross Aragon Community Center.

The event opens with today’s free public viewing from noon to 6 p.m., where anyone and everyone can take a look at the enjoy listening to Christmas music while wandering through 20 uniquely decorated Christmas trees, each representing a different local nonprofit.

Hot chocolate, coffee and cookies will be offered.

The event will also be a chance to vote for your favorite tree, with voting set at $1 per vote.

The voting helps determine which trees will be featured in the live auction at the Festival of Trees event on Friday, Dec. 1.

Tickets to that event are available for $25, with table reservations also available.

Tickets to this event are only sold in advance and can only be purchased at the Community Center and include live music by Steve Blechschmidt, hor d’oeuvres and a cash bar.

Doors to the event will open at 5:30 p.m.

For more information, call the Community Center at 264-4152.

