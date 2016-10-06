Festival of Trees applications now available

Now is the time to start thinking about entering a tree into the Festival of Trees. Applications are now available at the Ross Aragon Community Center.

This one-of-a-kind event is unique to Pagosa’s local nonprofits. It offers all local nonprofits a chance to either enter a tree into the event or to have a tree sponsored by a person/business. All trees entered into the festival go up for auction; 100 percent of the proceeds each tree earns during the auction go right back into the nonprofit the tree is representing.

There are only 20 entries available in this year’s Festival of Trees.

The deadline for applications is Oct. 31. Entries will be on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information on this wonderful event, please contact the Community Center at 264-4152.

Halloween donations and volunteers needed

Halloween may not be until the end of this month, but time is flying by. The Community Center is now looking for donations and volunteers for this year’s Halloween Carnival.

The Halloween Carnival will be held in Town Park on Oct. 22 from noon to 2 p.m., weather permitting.

This event is free to the public and has over 700 kids attend each year.

Any and all donations can be dropped off at the center at 451 Hot Springs Blvd. or call us so we can come pick them up, 264-4152.

Volunteers are also needed to help kids complete activities, and to pass out candy and prizes.

If you are interested in helping with this wonderful, free community event, please contact the Community Center or stop by.

Programs

The Ross Aragon Community Center offers many free programs throughout the week. Check out our website, http://townofpagosasprings.com, for a current calendar with all of our free programs or like us on Facebook: Ross Aragon Community Center Parks and Recreation Department.

Fitness room

Stop by and try the fitness room located in the Community Center. Memberships can be daily for $2, monthly for $10 or yearly for $80.

The fitness room offers many options, like the elliptical, medicine balls, free weights, treadmill, exercise bikes, cardio equipment and much more.

For more information, please call the Community Center at 264-4152.

More information

The Community Center hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The center is located at 451 Hot Springs Blvd. The phone number is 264-4152 and email is lgutierrez@pagosasprings.co.gov. Don’t forget to look at our website, http://townofpagosasprings.com, for upcoming events at the Community Center or “like” our Facebook page, Ross Aragon Community Center Parks and Recreation Department, for updates on current events, activities and recreational programs.

