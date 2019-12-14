Festival of Trees

During the 14th annual Festival of Trees on Dec. 6 at the Ross Aragon Community Center, locals were able to enjoy the various decorations and styles of trees that were auctioned off to benefit local nonprofits the next evening. Youngsters didn’t miss out on the fun, either, as they were able to meet Santa and enjoy cookies and hot cocoa while admiring the trees.

