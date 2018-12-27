Festival of Trees

SUN photo/Chris Mannara

Members of various nonprofits across Archuleta County pose with checks representing funds their groups made as a result of the Festival of Trees event held on Dec. 7. Over $36,000 was raised by auctioning off Christmas trees that were decorated by the individual nonprofits. All proceeds from the tree auction directly benefit the participating nonprofit organizations.

This story was posted on December 27, 2018.