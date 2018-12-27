- News
Members of various nonprofits across Archuleta County pose with checks representing funds their groups made as a result of the Festival of Trees event held on Dec. 7. Over $36,000 was raised by auctioning off Christmas trees that were decorated by the individual nonprofits. All proceeds from the tree auction directly benefit the participating nonprofit organizations.
