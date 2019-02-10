February Photography Club meeting to feature Bill Milner

By Gregg Heid

Special to The Preview

The Pagosa Springs Photography Club will hold its February meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 13, at the Community United Methodist Church, 434 Lewis St.

Join us for socializing at 6 p.m., followed by a brief business meeting at 6:30 p.m. Longtime photographers and those just starting out are welcome.

The Photography Club normally meets the second Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the fellowship room of the Methodist Church.

The February Photography Club meeting will feature Bill Milner. His presentation is titled “Photoshop Selections: layers and layer masks for image enhancements.”

Milner is a former commercial photographer and will give a presentation to the Pagosa Photography Club on using selections, layers and layer masks as techniques for enhancing digital image files.

Milner operated a commercial photography studio in Salt Lake City, Utah, for 35 years doing product, architecture and industrial photography for advertising. An early adopter of digital imaging has given him years of experience using and teaching Photoshop. He and his wife, Jacquie, have owned a home in Pagosa for nearly five years and now spend about half their time here. They hope to make a permanent move here by the end of this year.

All members are encouraged to bring 10 or so photos to share with the group on a thumb drive after the presentation.

If you have questions or concerns, please contact our president, Andy Butler, at (512) 581-1470 or visit our website, pagosaspringsphotoclub.org.

