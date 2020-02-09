February is Dating Violence Awareness Month

By Monique Martinez

Special to The PREVIEW

Did you know that 33 percent of adolescents are victims of dating violence? Every 24 minutes, someone in the world is a victim of dating violence. It’s not just common in females; males can also be victims of dating violence. Most of the time they don’t know or understand that they’re in an abusive relationship; they think it is normal or that their partner will change. The following are red flags of dating violence:

• Threatening to hurt or kill you or themselves.

• Not letting you see your family and friends.

• Controlling who you see, where you go, or what you do.

• Blaming you for everything.

• Preventing you from going to school or work.

• Not letting you dress how you want.

• Having really bad anger issues and taking the problems out on you.

• Denying their behavior.

• Calling you names.

• Forcing you to do things you might not want to do.

In the month of February, Rise Above Violence and Youth Rise will support worldwide efforts to raise awareness about dating violence.

Wear Orange For Love Day is Feb. 11. Wear orange to show you support victims and survivors of dating violence. There are a lot of people who are too scared to talk or come out about being in a bad relationship.

If you need to talk to someone, call the Rise Above Violence 24-hour hotline at 264-9075 or the Teen Text Line at 946-5276.

Look out for Instagram posts from @pshs.youth.rise and continuous awareness and educational information in the month of February.

Remember, there is always someone to talk to; you are not alone.

