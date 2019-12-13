FBLA to hold toy distribution

By Emma Happ

Special to The PREVIEW

As the holiday season begins, joy and stress can fill the air. Christmastime, while it can be a joyous season, can oftentimes have a lot of financial stressors surrounding it.

In order to combat the stress, Emma Happ, Ally Ashbaugh and other student members of the Pagosa Springs High School Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) chapter have set out on a mission to provide free toys to families in need. With the help of students and local businesses, the FBLA chapter has been collecting toys to be handed out to less fortunate families.

On Saturday, Dec. 14, these toys will be provided to families in need. This student-run event will be held at Pagosa Springs High School from 2 to 5 p.m. and will be managed by volunteer members of the FBLA chapter. Because there is a limited number of toys, they will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis with two toys being handed out per kid.

So, if your family is in need of toys this year, FBLA can help.

