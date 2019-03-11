Fatal crash on Wolf Creek Pass under investigation

By Trooper David Kerker

Special to The SUN

The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 160, Wolf Creek Pass, which resulted in one fatality.

At approximately 2:45 p.m. on March 10, a green 2002 Subaru Outback was eastbound toward South Fork near milepost 168.5.

The Subaru skidded into the westbound lanes after entering a right-hand curve into the snow shed. The Subaru collided with the front of a westbound, white 2017 Ford F150 with its front. Both vehicles came to rest on their wheels in the westbound lanes.

The driver of the Subaru, Gena Franqui, 22, of Westminster, Colo., and the front-seat passenger, Bethani Larson, 21, of Thornton, Colo., were transported to Rio Grande Hospital with serious injuries. The rear seat passenger, Antonino Ortiz, 24, of Northglenn, Colo., suffered fatal injuries in the crash.

The driver of the Ford, Mariano Hernandez Morales, 45, the front-seat passenger, Gustavo Morales, 50, and a juvenile passenger, of Denver, Colo., were transported to Rio Grande Hospital. The driver and juvenile passenger had serious injuries.

Drugs, alcohol and excessive speed are considered factors in this crash, which is still under investigation.