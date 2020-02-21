Farrah/Schroepfer

Derek and Kitzel Farrah would like to announce the marriage of their daughter, Megan Farrah, to Luke Schroepfer. Luke is the son of Scott and Stephanie Schroepfer, of Washington, Mo. There will be a ceremony and reception in Pagosa Springs on Aug. 22. The couple will reside in Washington, where Luke will work in his family’s insurance business and Megan will attend Goldfarb nursing school.

Follow these topics: Celebrations, Lifestyle, Relationships, Top Stories