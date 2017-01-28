Family Reading Night: ‘The Importance of Reading to your Preschool Child’

- News
By Terri Hardeman
Special to The SUN
Family Reading Night, which was to be held at Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library on Jan. 23, has been rescheduled for Feb. 2 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
The presentation by Michael Bradley is titled “The Importance of Reading to your Preschool Child.”
All families of young children in Archuleta County are cordially invited to attend. Bradley will provide a variety of books for the children to dive into during the presentation.
Bradley is the early literacy librarian at the library. He brings his interest in theater and music to the library for three weekly storytimes, which include stories as well as live music and dancing. He regularly shares his talents in the community of Pagosa Springs with outreach visits to Seeds of Learning, Archuleta County Head Start, The Learning Tree Home Daycare and Our Savior Lutheran Preschool.
Bradley is part of the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Challenge that encourages families to read great quantities of good books to their young children. He will discuss the many ways, places and types of books for families to read to their children.
For more information regarding the presentation, please call the library at 264-2209.
The event is held in collaboration with Seeds of Learning Early Care and Education Center.