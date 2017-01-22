Family Reading Night at the library

- News
By Terri Hardeman
Special to The PREVIEW
Family Reading Night will be held at Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library on Jan. 23 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. with a presentation by Michael Bradley titled “The Importance of Reading to your Preschool Child.”
The event is sponsored in collaboration with Seeds of Learning Early Care and Education Center. The families of all young children in Archuleta County are cordially invited to attend. Bradley will provide a variety of books for the children to dive into during the presentation.
Bradley, early literacy librarian at the library, recently moved to Pagosa Springs from Lawrence, Kan., where he worked as a Montessori instructor and children’s librarian for the past 14 years. He grew up in Michigan and graduated from Central Michigan University with an undergraduate degree in theater arts.
Bradley brings his interest in theater and music to the library for three weekly storytimes, which include stories as well as live music and dancing. He regularly shares his talents in the community of Pagosa Springs with outreach visits to Seeds of Learning, Archuleta County Head Start, The Learning Tree Home Daycare and Our Savior Lutheran Preschool.
Bradley is part of the movement that encourages families to read great quantities of good-quality books to their young children. The movement stresses the importance of reading at least 1,000 books to your young child before he or she reaches kindergarten. He will discuss the many ways, places and types of books for families to read to their children.
For more information regarding the presentation, please call the library at 264-2209.