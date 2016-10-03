Fall book fair just around the corner

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
By Lisa Scott
Special to The PREVIEW
Pagosa Springs Elementary School will host the Scholastic Book Fair Oct. 17-28 during school hours in the school library.
Families, teachers and the community are invited to attend the fair, which will feature a special theme: “Bookaneer Book Fair — where books are the treasure.”
Many activities at the school accompany the Book Fair and the pirates, as this is an exciting time for students at the school and a fun and gratifying way to increase interest in reading for pleasure.
Parent/teacher conferences are Oct. 17, 18 and 19, and the Book Fair will be open during these after-school and evening hours. This Book Fair was scheduled to coincide with parent/teacher conference nights so there is another opportunity for busy families to visit the fair together. Students love showing their families the decorations and the books they have their eyes on.
Family Night will be held Oct. 26 from 5-7 p.m. The Partners In Education Committee (P.I.E.) has organized the evening. A delicious and nutritious homemade dinner will be served and there will be other fun activities.
Students visit the Book Fair with their class to preview the books for sale, especially the new releases. There are a wide variety of books and price ranges available and there is always a huge supply of bargain items as low as $1.99. Students also view the “Author DVD,” supplied by Scholastic, which features authors discussing the books they wrote with kids in mind.
The elementary school has been hosting a book fair since 1982. The two book fairs last school year earned the school over $3,200 in cash and $370 in books for the school library. The proceeds were used to purchase additional books for classroom libraries and comfortable student furniture for the reading nook in the library. Proceeds also assist with purchasing the meal and entertainment for the Family Night event.
Proceeds from previous book fairs were used to help purchase playground equipment and a much-needed and utilized book repair machine that fixes loose pages, damaged bindings and broken spines to allow damaged books to be repaired and remain in the library.
Individuals attending the event can also help build individual classroom libraries by purchasing books for teachers through the Classroom Wish List Program that is highlighted within the Book Fair.
The Book Fair will offer specially priced books and educational products, including newly released titles, award-winning titles, children’s classics, beautiful hardback books, interactive software and book titles from more than 150 publishers. There are products for all age ranges and many excellent gift ideas.
The community is invited to attend the Book Fair as a shopper or volunteer during book fair hours as the event is hosted in the school library and staffed by volunteers. For more questions or to volunteer, contact Lisa Scott at 264-2730 or sranch@centurytel.net.
Follow these topics: Education, Fund Raiser, Lifestyle, Updates