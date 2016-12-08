Fairway to fight county jail site

- News
Through a letter between attorneys representing the two parties, Fairway Land Trust has indicated it plans to challenge the county’s use of eminent domain to build a jail and justice center on county-owned land on Hot Springs Boulevard.
