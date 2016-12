Faber/Cernek

Mark and Kathy Faber, of Pagosa Springs, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Kari Beth, to Luke Cernek, son of Steve and Shelia Cernek, of Gratiot, Wis.

