Extension Viewpoints: Noxious Weed of the Month: Bouncing Bet

By Ethan Proud

PREVIEW Columnist

Bouncing Bet is a perennial that reproduces by seeds and rhizomes and is a part of the pink family.

Flowers are light pink to white and have five petals, the sepals are fused into a tube or barrel behind the flower. Leaves are long and narrow and are opposite each other on the stem. This plant grows between 1 and 3 feet tall and is an escaped ornamental and can be found invading meadows, rights of way and disturbed sites.

It has not been reported in Archuleta County, though it is found in the Grand Junction area and the Front Range. On top of displacing native vegetation, it is also toxic to grazing animals.

To avoid planting an invasive ornamental, be sure to familiarize yourself with the Colorado Noxious Weed List or to ask nursery staff if they are aware of any invasive tendencies of their stock. It is important to note that an aggressive native is not invasive. It must be non-native to be classified as invasive or noxious. It is illegal to cultivate or sell noxious weeds and if you notice a plant that you think is noxious at a nursery, please let staff know politely.

A noxious species that is popular in xeriscaping in Archuleta County is myrtle spurge, which is classified as an A list species, meaning that eradication is the goal in Colorado. Keep an eye out for these garden invaders.

Archuleta County Weed and Pest is your local resource for managing noxious weed populations and controlling other pests.

