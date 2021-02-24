Extension Viewpoints: Eggs in the pressure cooker

By Terry Schaaf

PREVIEW Columnist

Have you ever had an issue with fresh eggs not peeling well? I have and I hate to peel eggs when they just won’t peel. Eggs I get from the grocery store usually peel just fine, but super-fresh farm eggs don’t.

I was told by a friend that pressure cooking eggs works great at our high altitude, so I gathered the eggs from the chicken house (that’s as fresh as it gets) and pressure cooked a couple batches.

I put 1 cup of water in the pressure cooker with a steamer basket, placed three eggs in the steamer basket and set the timer for 6 minutes. It took about 10 minutes for the timer to go off; this time includes pressuring up. I did a quick pressure release and immediately put eggs into an ice bath. The eggs were very soft still. I don’t want soft hard-cooked eggs. The other issue was the water was all gone. I have a 16-quart electric pressure cooker, so there is a lot of space the steam has to fill.

The next batch I put 1 1/2 cups of water and the steamer basket in the pot with three eggs. This time I set the timer for 12 minutes. It took about 19 minutes including pressuring up and again did a quick pressure release. The eggs went into an ice bath, 2 cups of water and 2 cups of ice, for about 10 minutes. They peeled amazingly. The shell came off in almost a complete piece. The inside was perfect. I am so excited to find a way to hard-cook fresh eggs.

I have done this method with just a few eggs and with a dozen. They always turn out great.

If you don’t have a pressure cooker, steaming them works too. Put about 1 inch of water into a medium saucepan that has a tight-fitting lid. Place an empty steamer basket over the water and bring to a boil on high heat. When the water boils, add the eggs to the steamer basket and return the lid. When the water starts to boil, reduce the heat to medium low. Keep the lid on and steam the eggs for 17 minutes. When done, place the eggs into an ice bath for about 10 minutes.

I hope these tips help you as much as they helped me. If you have any questions, please give us a call at the Colorado State University (CSU) Extension Office, 264-5931.

4-H’ers collecting

pet supplies

During the month of February, Colorado Kids and Shady Pine 4-H Club members are teaming up to gather supplies for the Humane Society of Pagosa Springs and Rugby’s Rescue. Drop off new or gently used cat or dog items to Tractor Supply or Chow Down. Items can include, but are not limited to; food or water dishes, leashes, toys, beds, old blankets and sheets, kennels, crates, brushes, grooming supplies, and cleaning supplies.

CSU Extension Office closed to foot traffic

The CSU Extension office will be closed to foot traffic until further notice. Please call to make an appointment, 264-5931.

Visit us on the Web at https://archuleta.extension.colostate.edu/. Or, like us on Facebook and get more information: https://www.facebook.com/CSUARCHCTY.