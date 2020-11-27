Extension Viewpoints: CSU leads study promoting food security

By Robin Young

PREVIEW Columnist

As the spread of coronavirus continues to disrupt the U.S. economy, low-income households face a higher risk of food insecurity. This risk is more pronounced in families with school-age children who rely on food assistance programs, such as school lunch, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and the Women Infant Children (WIC) program.

As part of a $482,642 grant from the Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research (FFAR), researchers at Colorado State University (CSU) studied emergency food provisions that serve children and families in five U.S. cities during the pandemic. The grant is an extension of a $1 million FFAR Tipping Points grant to reduce food insecurity. The additional funding allows the grantees to examine the trade-offs associated with policy and programming interventions in response to COVID-19.

The results were published in an Applied Economic Perspectives and Policy article, “Emergency Food Provision for Children and Families during the COVID-19 Pandemic: Examples from Five U.S. Cities.” The journal article shows that the success of emergency local programs depends on cross-sector collaboration among stakeholders, adaptable supply chains and addressing gaps in service to increased risk populations.

Along with CSU, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland State University, Michigan State University, Ohio State University, the Sustainable Food Center, University at Albany and UTHealth School of Public Health at Austin were involved with study.

“Our five research teams were already involved in mapping and modeling our urban food systems when the pandemic hit,” said CSU Assistant Professor of Agricultural and Resource Economics Becca Jablonski, the report’s corresponding author. “This previous work, coupled with strong relationships with key food system stakeholders in each of our cities, put us in a position to act quickly to document changes within the emergency food service system due to COVID-19, and to begin to describe the effectiveness of interventions taken to respond to school closures. We hope that this research is useful in considering the trade-offs associated with different types of responses as well and how to better prepare for future crises.”

“No child should go hungry, during a pandemic or otherwise and my heart goes out to families that struggled during the past year who couldn’t access emergency food services,” said FFAR Executive Director Sally Rockey. “This research helps ensure that emergency food services effectively serve children and their families throughout this pandemic and in the event of future crises.”

Emergency food

resources

While the federal government expanded funding for school breakfast and lunch programs and other food assistance programs in the spring of 2020, there was no federal mandate that the programs continue or guidance for carrying them out. Thus, local governments devised their own plans to provide emergency food services to low-income families, to varying degrees of effectiveness.

The researchers evaluated how emergency feeding programs, including SNAP, food banks and schools, distributed food during the pandemic; who used these services; the costs of these services; and the food provided and its dietary quality. The research team conducted interviews and focus groups with emergency food service providers in five cities — Albany, N.Y.; Austin, Texas; Cleveland, Ohio; Denver, Colo., and Flint, Mich. — to understand how decisions by schools, governments and other emergency food service providers impacted access to food.

The researchers discovered that the success of local responses to low-income food insecurity depended on three factors:

• Cross-sector collaboration: Cities with higher cross-sector participation among stakeholders were able to reach more families with nutrition and food needs. In Denver, for example, city and county officials had pre-pandemic working relationships in place with food rescue organizations to support food security efforts. Cities with low collaboration had more difficulties, such as Flint, where distrust in local authorities, a result of the ongoing water crisis, remains high.

• Adaptable supply chains: Cities with adaptable supply chains also had more success at feeding their vulnerable populations. Flint and Cleveland experienced supply chain problems that limited the amount of food available to smaller food banks with less purchasing power. These issues required sourcing food from farther distances. In Denver, many of the smaller food banks closed at the beginning of the pandemic and food banks were able to more efficiently handle the increased demand. Additionally, many feeding programs experienced a drop in volunteers, making it harder to deliver food to those in need. Albany and Cleveland overcame this problem with distribution assistance from the National Guard.

• Addressing gaps in service to increased risk populations: As COVID-19 disproportionately affects communities that are already underserved, it is essential to identify and address gaps in service to increased risk populations. As part of their emergency response plans, Austin and Denver have prioritized services to populations facing food insecurity. In Austin, the Office of Sustainability mapped emergency food resources and distribution sites and is identifying communities where food needs have increased since the start of the pandemic. Denver is developing a food security plan that will be incorporated into a broader socially equitable pandemic recovery plan.

The researchers conclude that while different regional and local approaches to providing food security to low-income families and children is necessary to respond to specific contexts, more robust guidance from the federal government may improve the effectiveness of the responses.

For information, please call the Archuleta CSU Extension Office at 264-5931, visit us on the Web at https://archuleta.extension.colostate.edu/ or Like us on Facebook and get more information https://www.facebook.com/CSUARCHCTY.

Donate to the Archuleta County 4-H program

The Archuleta County 4-H program boasts a membership of more than 150 members annually. Often, these programs rely on fundraisers to help offset the costs of the program, such as awards, supplies and, most importantly, leadership opportunities. Members can attend various leadership camps and conferences statewide and even nationally.

To help our program continue to support our members, we appreciate any contribution you make. To pay online, visit https://client.pointandpay.net/web/ArchuletaCo4H/ and select Contributions and Donations.

Like us on Facebook — https://www.facebook.com/ArchuletaCounty4H/.

CPR and first aid

certification

CPR and first aid certification classes are offered monthly by the CSU Extension office generally on the second Monday and Wednesday of each month from 6 to 10 p.m. The cost for the classes is $80 for combined CPR/first aid and $55 for CPR, first aid or recertification. Call the Extension office at 246-5931 to register.