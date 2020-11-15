Extension Viewpoints: Beginning farmers and ranchers invited to take online course

By Robin Young

The Colorado Building Farmers program (CBF) presents the Principles of Business Planning and Management short course though Colorado State University (CSU) Extension.

CBF builds farm community and business development skills through classroom and experiential learning for new and beginning farmers and livestock producers (zero to 10 years of experience). Over eight weeks, Principles participants explore how to build a farm business, plan for new markets, improve their record keeping and financial analysis skills, and manage risks in crop and livestock enterprises.

Since 2007, over 300 producers have completed the program, almost 200 developed business plans and 23 subsequently worked under the guidance of an experienced producer-mentor to implement their plans and advance their business goals.

Join us in 2020 as the Principles course goes virtual. CBF is integrating all the familiar face to face learning, farmers teaching farmers, small group discussions, core curriculum and business plan presentations into an online format. To further increase your business network, we are recruiting input and resource providers to join us as virtual exhibitors.

The course is Thursday nights Dec. 3-Feb. 4 (no classes Dec. 24 or 31). The cost is $200 per person. Last day to register is Nov. 24 — please register soon.

Learn more and register at: https://foodsystems.colostate.edu/buildingfarmers/.

For information, please call the Archuleta County CSU Extension office at 264-5931.

Visit us on the Web at https://archuleta.extension.colostate.edu/

Donate to the Archuleta County 4-H program

The Archuleta County 4-H program boasts a membership of more than 150 members annually. Often, these programs rely on fundraisers to help offset the costs of the program, such as awards, supplies and, most importantly, leadership opportunities. Members can attend various leadership camps and conferences statewide and even nationally.

To help our program continue to support our members, we appreciate any contribution you make. To pay online, visit https://client.pointandpay.net/web/ArchuletaCo4H/ and select Contributions and Donations.



CPR and first aid

certification

CPR and first aid certification classes are offered monthly by the CSU Extension office, generally on the second Monday and Wednesday of each month from 6 to 10 p.m. The cost for the classes is $80 for combined CPR/first aid and $55 for CPR, first aid or recertification. Call the Extension office at 246-5931 to register.