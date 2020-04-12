Extended filing dates for personal property and oil and gas production declarations

Executive Order D 2020 22 from Gov. Jared Polis extends the responsibility to file certain documents and information typically due to county assessors by April 15.

This order does not affect payment dates or forgive the necessity to file. The order extended the filing date to June 15. To facilitate the extended filing date, there are some other dates that will be changed as well. They are as follows:

Notices of Value for Personal Property and Oil and Gas will now be sent out no later than Aug. 3.

Protest for Personal Property and Oil and Gas values will be Aug. 3-18.

Notices of Determination for Personal Property and Oil and gas Values will be sent out no later than Sept. 2.

The County Board of Equalization will hold hearings regarding Personal Property and Oil and Gas values will be held Sept. 14-29

